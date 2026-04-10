Over 70 U.S. Lawmakers Call for Donald Trump Removal Over Iran Threats





More than 70 Democratic lawmakers in the United States are calling for the removal of Donald Trump following his controversial threats against Iran and handling of the ongoing military operation.





The backlash comes after Trump reportedly warned that Iran could face total destruction…remarks widely condemned as dangerous and escalating tensions in an already volatile region.





In response, dozens of lawmakers are pushing for action through impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, arguing that the president’s conduct raises serious concerns about leadership and global stability.





The situation has intensified political divisions in Washington, with Democrats also attempting to limit presidential war powers, though those efforts continue to face resistance in Congress.





The issue is expected to shape the political landscape ahead of upcoming elections, with growing pressure within the Democratic Party to take a more aggressive stance.