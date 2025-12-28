Over 991,000 Farmers Redeem Inputs Under FISP



More than 991,000 farmers have redeemed their farming inputs under the Farmers Input Support Program (FISP), representing over 97 percent of government’s set target.





Ministry of Agriculture Principal Public Relations Officer, Balewa Zyuulu, has encouraged farmers who have not yet redeemed their inputs to do so and contribute to Zambia’s national food basket





In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Zyuulu also urged farmers to redeem pesticides to effectively combat infestations and safeguard their crops.





He further advised farmers to purchase seed, fertilizer, and other agricultural products from credible suppliers to ensure quality and productivity.