OVER K2M GOES MISSING IN LIMULUNGA COUNCIL ACCOUNT

Over two million, eight hundred thousand Kwacha has allegedly gone missing from the Limulunga Town Council sector account in Western Province.

Council Secretary NAMENDA KAONGA has confirmed the incident to ZNBC News, adding that the case came to light on July 31st, 2025.

Mr. KAONGA explained that about two million, eight hundred and sixty-nine thousand, one hundred and fifty kwacha could not be accounted for from the sector account, which caters for devolved departments and their functions.

He has assured the public that the matter has since been reported to the police, and investigations are underway.

Mr. KAONGA has further appealed to members of the local community to remain calm as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the missing funds.

By Sibeso Likezo

ZNBC