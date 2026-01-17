By CIC.



OVERALL STATISTICS INDICATE THE FOLLOWING: A SYNOPSIS REPORT AT THE TOTALLING CENTER IN CHAWAMA YESTERDAY.





Losing Chawama Candidate did 60% of the work alone with 35% being Aspiring Candidates from across the country and 5% from the party this includes current UPND MPs, Ministers and all the officials combined. This explains why he lost because whatever was done to whatever degree everything dawned at the party administration which failed him lamentably.





Weak and hungry UPND structures was infiltrated by a highly funded PF operatives who sabotaged their agents, polling staffs, camp leaders including some senior officials.





CIC can confirm that by 13:45 many UPND camps had no food, others had no charcoal, cooking oil , relish or Mealie meal, poling agents had no food, no bundles others were chased by ECZ because their accreditation documents were not stamped.

Amidst all this confusion on polling day 3 unregistered PF vehicles kept dishing out money K500 notes like coins. This trend devastated and shuttered UPND badly before even counting started PF had an upper hand politically.

UPND was deserted by its representatives at many levels others had no fuel to move, no food, no nothing. In the evening while UPND launched a premptive celebration at the totaling center it was met with 3 waves of attacks from the north end and south by PF. The first wave police managed to repel them they left and regrouped around 01 PF launched another attack to take over the poling station but police responded fiercely to shield the totalling center.

UPND youths braved the rains undercover of police to fight back but PF were too strong highly armed and well prepared. Police called in massive reinforcement turning the entire Chifundo Road as a battle ground of teargas with the road temporary being closed for a while.





It was later discovered that many were hiding in shops and regrouping quickly. In a group of 20 youths you go to a car and each person gets a K500 note 3 vehicles with money kept wandering around from all directions with Covert agents deployed right in the center of UPND group encouraging them to go collect the money.

A call to collect the K500 brought confusion because it drained a lot of youths from the UPND to PF group thereby increasing their numbers. The third wave of attack police rushed all available manpower to contain them, rains complicated matters as results kept increasing in favor of FDD candidate so was the group of PF started increasing as UPND Music system collapsed with everybody running away for cover from both rains and PF attacks.





Calm was restored a bit but defeat results took over to weaken UPND faster demoralizing and they started leaving the totalling center.