Painful loss for Nikki Haley in Nevada Republican primary

Nikki Haley lost the Republican primary in Nevada, even though she didn’t have to compete because Donald Trump wasn’t there.

The Associated Press predicted that she got a lot less votes than “None of these candidates. ”

The governor suggested voting this way as a protest because Ms Haley will not be at the Thursday caucuses.

Mr Trump has no one running against him in that vote. He is almost guaranteed to be chosen as the presidential candidate.

With 86% of the voting areas counted, “None” got 63% of the votes in the primary election on Tuesday, and Ms. Haley got 31%.

The contest does not have to be followed because the Republican Party has said it is not official.

All 26 delegates from the state can be won in the caucuses.

The “none of these candidates” winning in the primary won’t have any effect on the race.

However, it shows how powerful Mr. Trump is that the negative reaction against Ms. Haley caused her to lose the vote.

The reason there are two contests is because the Republican Party and Democrats in the state legislature had a disagreement.

In 2021, the government made a new rule to change from caucus to primary elections because of problems with voting in 2020.

A caucus is a meeting where people have to go in person at a certain time to vote, while a primary is a regular vote at a polling station that lasts for several hours.

Ms Haley didn’t campaign in Nevada because she wanted to focus on her home state of South Carolina, where the voting will take place in a little over two weeks. And the criticism from voters didn’t discourage her team.

“Even Donald Trump understands that the casino always makes money when you play penny slot machines. ” “We didn’t want to play a game that was unfair for Trump,” said Olivia Perez-Cubas, who works for the campaign.

“We’re moving forward fast in South Carolina and to other places. ”

According to the New York Times, Ms Haley may still win if only the officially listed candidates are counted by the secretary of state’s office.

Mr Trump is likely to be chosen as the Republican candidate. He will most likely compete against President Biden in the November election.

Mr Biden won the Democratic election in Nevada on Tuesday.