Pakistan Bombs Key Cities in Afghanistan as “Open War” Declared



Pakistan has declared what it describes as an “open war” with Afghanistan following a sharp escalation in border hostilities.





Strikes have been reported in Kabul and Kandahar after Afghanistan allegedly launched attacks along the border. The confrontation marks one of the most serious flare-ups between Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent years.





Tensions between the two neighbors have long centered around cross-border militancy, disputed security operations, and instability along the frontier.

The latest escalation signals a dangerous turn, with fears growing over broader regional destabilization if hostilities continue.