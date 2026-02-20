Breaking news



Pakistan businessman Imran Butt Has Filed Papers Requesting To Appear Before The Madlanga Commission.





It doesn’t rain but it pours for the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya.



This comes after a Pakistan businessman Imran Butt filed papers to the Madlanga Commission requesting to appear before it to clear his name after was mentioned during the first day of Sibiya’s testimony on Wednesday.





During his testimony, Sibiya alleged that Butt was involved in human trafficking.



But Butt refuted the claims during his interview with Newzroom Africa on the same day.





Butt claimed that he had opened a case of fraud against Sibiya in 2015.



He accused Sibiya of lying when he testified that Butt was investigated for human trafficking and insisted that it was the other way around.





Butt said Sibiya was allegedly investigated for human trafficking.



He remarked that the Hawks’ head office investigated Sibiya’s alleged involvement in human trafficking. He added that he has evidence he is willing to present before the commission.





In the letter filed by his legal representatives, BFK Attorneys the letter reads:



“It has come to our client’s attention that evidence was given before the Commission by Lieutenant‑General Shadrack Sibiya in which our client is implicated and/or referred to in a manner that on our instructions falsely implicates him in serious criminal offences.

“In keeping with the principles of fairness and the well‑established rule of *audi alteram partem*, our client respectfully seeks an opportunity to appear before the Commission in order to place his version on record under oath and to respond fully to any allegations or inferences arising from the testimony concerned,” the letter reads.





His legal representatives accordingly requestes that they would be pleased to liaise with the Honourable Chairperson of the Commission (Retired Judge Mbuyiseni Madlanga) to make the necessary arrangements for Mr Butt’s appearance before the Commission;





“Advise us of the proposed date, time and procedural requirements for such appearance and confirm whether the Commission requires the prior filing of a sworn affidavit o