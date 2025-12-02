PAKISTAN–CHINA LAUNCH JOINT DRILL WITH A MESSAGE: THEY’RE BRACING FOR THE SAME STORM





Pakistan and China just opened their annual counterterrorism drill in Punjab – and if you think this is just another handshake-and-photo-op military exercise, you’re not paying attention.





This is the 9th round of “Warrior-IX,” hosted at Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Centre.





Which means:

Both sides aren’t practicing for if something goes wrong – they’re preparing for the world they already think they’re living in.





The vibe on the ground?

Chinese Western Theatre Command brass in attendance, Pakistani officers front and center, and a curriculum focused on “clearance and strike operations.”





That’s basically saying ‘we expect insurgents, surprises, and maybe some proxy fireworks.’



And the drills run until mid-December – long enough to iron out tactics, swap intel styles, and rehearse the kind of joint response Beijing likes to keep quiet until it isn’t.





China’s reportedly got infrastructure and personnel all over Pakistan under the CPEC banner – prime targets for militants who love symbolism as much as sabotage.



Pakistan’s battling a resurgence of attacks along its western flank. Both need a partner who won’t flinch.





This exercise looks less about training, and more about alignment.



And next?

Expect tighter operational fusion – think shared surveillance, synchronized response units, and maybe even a more permanent Chinese security footprint near strategic corridors.





If Warrior-IX goes smoothly, Warrior-X may not look like an exercise at all.



Beijing and Islamabad aren’t just allies. They’re rehearsing for the same storm…



Source: TRT World, DailyPakistan