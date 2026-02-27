🚨 Breaking News : Pakistan Declares ‘Open War’ on Taliban-Led Afghanistan Amid Deadly Cross-Border Escalation.





Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has officially declared an “open war” with the T∆liban government in Afghanistan, following intense cross-border clashes, airstrikes on Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces, and mutual accusations of aggression.





Pakistani authorities claim their forces inflicted heavy casualties in retaliatory operations (codenamed “Operation Ghazab lil-Haq”), reporting 133 Afghan T∆liban fighters unalived and over 200 w0unded, along with the destruction of multiple border posts. In contrast, Afghan sources report significantly lower losses on their side and claim up to 55 Pakistani soldiers unalived in their counter-attacks.





The escalation includes reports of Pakistani airstrikes hitting targets deep inside Afghanistan, explosions rocking Kabul, and unconfirmed Afghan claims (via TOLOnews) that their forces shot down a Pakistani aircraft in Afghan airspace.





This marks one of the most serious military confrontations between the two neighbors in recent years, fueled by longstanding disputes over militant groups like the TT🅿️ and border security.





(Source: Multiple reports including Al Jazeera, Reuters, NDTV, India TV, The Hindu, and TOLOnews – as of February 27, 2026)