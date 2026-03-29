Pakistan leads four-nation push to bring US and Iran to talks



Pakistan has hosted a key diplomatic meeting with Ishaq Dar and counterparts from Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to push for de-escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States. The talks in Islamabad aim to prepare the ground for possible direct negotiations between the two sides.





Officials say the initiative is the most coordinated regional effort so far, with Pakistan acting as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.

Iran has demanded an end to hostilities, reparations, and guarantees against future attacks before agreeing to talks.





Diplomats suggest a potential meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi could happen within days, depending on conditions.



Source: Al Jazeera