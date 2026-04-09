Pakistan Signals Push for Potential Ceasefires in Lebanon and Yemen Amid Upcoming Talks





Pakistan is reportedly working on proposals for potential ceasefires in both Lebanon and Yemen, according to a source familiar with the discussions cited by Reuters. The source indicated that these proposals are expected to be addressed during upcoming diplomatic talks, stating that the matter “will be discussed… and we will settle it.”





The development comes as Pakistan plays a growing diplomatic role in ongoing regional efforts to reduce tensions linked to broader Middle East instability. While discussions appear to be expanding beyond existing focal points, there is currently no confirmed ceasefire agreement in place for either Lebanon or Yemen.





Available information suggests that these ceasefire considerations remain at an early stage, with key stakeholders yet to reach formal consensus. Analysts note that any progress will depend on complex negotiations involving multiple regional and international actors.





At this stage, the situation should be viewed as developing diplomacy rather than a finalized outcome, with further clarity expected following the upcoming talks.



Source: Reuters