Pakistan tests “Fateh-II” missile, signals challenge to India’s air defense shield



Pakistan’s military has successfully tested the “Fateh-II” missile, a system drawing attention for its potential to bypass advanced air defense systems, including those deployed by India.





According to official statements, the missile has a range of up to 400 km with high precision targeting (within 10 meters CEP), making it capable of striking key strategic targets





A key feature is its guidance system resistant to GPS jamming, allowing it to operate effectively even in heavily contested electronic environments. It also follows a low-altitude, flat trajectory, reducing detection chances by radar systems designed for conventional ballistic paths.





The missile is deployed via mobile launch platforms, enhancing survivability and making launch positions harder to predict or neutralize.





Pakistan’s military media wing confirmed the test met all technical objectives, marking another step in the region’s rapidly evolving missile competition.