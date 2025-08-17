Pakistan wins $1.5 billion defense contract from Sudan

Lieutenant General Pilot Al-Tahir Mohamed Al-Awad Al-Amin, Commander of the Sudanese Air Force, accompanied by the Commander of Sudanese Air Defense and members of the Sudanese Military Industry Corporation, conducted a visit to Pakistan.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Pakistani Minister of Defence, the Chief of the Pakistan Air Force, and several senior officials.

The visit resulted in the Sudanese Army’s Military Industry Corporation signing a defense contract with Pakistan exceeding $1.5 billion, according to ProPakistani, which includes:10 K-8 Karakorum trainer/light attack aircraft, 20 Shahpar-2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 150 YIHA-III UAVs, 50 MR-10K UAVs, 50 Ababeel-5 UAVs, Engines for MiG-21 fighter jets, 150 ASV Mohafiz armored vehicles, Air defense systems of types HQ-9 and HQ-6.

Media reports suggest that the contract is likely financed by a third-party country, given its significant scale. The contract is seen as further evidence that the Sudanese military remains committed to a military solution to the ongoing conflict and has no intention of engaging in negotiations.

Meanwhile, observers noted that the growing Sudan–Pakistan defense cooperation comes at a time when Pakistan–Turkey relations are also strengthening, particularly in the fields of defense and military manufacturing an important context, considering Turkey’s well-known support for the Sudanese military.