PAKISTAN’S NAVY GOES TO WAR MODE OVER IRAN’S TANKER ATTACKS



Pakistan has launched Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr. Warships are now actively escorting merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.





The move comes after Iranian attacks cut tanker traffic by roughly 70%, choking the critical energy corridor Pakistan depends on





The country imports more than 80% of its oil from the Gulf. Last week’s 20% fuel price spike has already triggered long queues at stations across major cities.





The crisis isn’t staying contained. A separate clip shows a UAE F-16 shooting down an Iranian Shahed drone right over Dubai’s Al Mamzar Beach. UAE authorities report 117 drones detected in their airspace in recent days, turning civilian coastlines into accidental front lines.