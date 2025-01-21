PAMBASHE VILLAGE HEADMEN ENDORSE UPND CANDIDATE AHEAD OF PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS



January 21, 2025



PAMBASHE- Over 900 village headmen in Pambashe have pledged their support for UPND candidate Justin Kapema in the upcoming parliamentary by-election set for February 6, 2025.





Speaking during a stakeholder engagement organized by President Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, Chief Representative Headman Maombe expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to rural development.



“As traditional leaders, we encourage our people to vote for the UPND candidate so that we can continue receiving the much-needed development here in Pambashe,” said Headman Maombe.





Headman Chisoko, Chairperson of the headmen, praised the government for its introduction of free education, which has significantly improved access to learning in rural communities.



“We are grateful for the timely distribution of farming inputs, which has greatly benefited the people of Pambashe,” said Headman Chisoko, who also urged the government to prioritize road rehabilitation and bridge construction to connect two chiefdoms.





Levy Ngoma, Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, thanked the headmen for aligning themselves with President Hichilema’s vision of equitable and inclusive development.



“The New Dawn government has prioritized equal resource distribution, unlike past administrations that practiced favoritism,” said Mr. Ngoma.





Mr. Ngoma explained how the UPND government has transformed the country by implementing policies that uplift rural communities, citing free education as a game-changer for vulnerable households.



He also pointed out that the government’s approach to development focuses on ensuring no community is left behind, with an emphasis on infrastructure, health services, and economic opportunities.





“The leadership of President Hichilema is built on integrity, transparency, and a genuine commitment to improving the lives of all Zambians,” said Mr. Ngoma.



He urged traditional leaders to reject propaganda and misinformation propagated by the opposition, reiterating that the government is guided by the rule of law in all its actions.





Charles Kaisala, Chairperson for Energy, echoed Mr. Ngoma’s sentiments and emphasized the need for Pambashe to elect a representative with strong ties to the ruling government.





“Pambashe needs a leader who can directly connect the constituency to the corridors of development,” said Mr. Kaisala, urging traditional leaders to support the UPND’s agenda of unity and progress.



The village headmen collectively pledged to mobilize their communities to vote for Justin Kapema, ensuring continued development and improved livelihoods in Pambashe.



