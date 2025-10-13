PANIC IN STATE HOUSE AS MNANGAGWA SWEATS OVER SUCCESSION SHOWDOWN!



A highly placed source says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is losing sleep over who will take over when he finally bows out, whether in 2028 or later.





With the Zanu PF Annual Conference set for Mutare from October 13 to 18, tension is reportedly reaching fever pitch inside the corridors of power. The succession race though still unofficial is on full throttle, and three big names are dominating the whispers in the President’s inner circle:





🔥 General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, the tough-as-nails commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

💰 Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the billionaire fuel and mining tycoon whose fortune bankrolls much of Zanu PF’s machinery.

🗣️ Chris Mutsvangwa, the outspoken party spokesperson and long-time political operator.





But wait the plot thickens! Some loyalists are now also quietly floating First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda as potential successors.





⚔️ TRIBES, REGIONS & POWER PLAYS



Traditionally, Zanu PF’s power games have been laced with ethnic and liberation-era identity politics, from Shona vs Ndebele rivalries to liberation war entitlement. But insiders say this time the fault lines are shifting; regional loyalties and military-business alliances are becoming the new battleground.





CHIWENGA FACTOR: THE GENERAL WHO WON’T GO AWAY



Despite being seen as the “natural heir,” Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, the man who helped topple Robert Mugabe in 2017, remains Mnangagwa’s least preferred option. Sources say the two men’s relationship has turned icy, with deep distrust and silent hostility now defining their interactions.





Chiwenga’s military roots and power networks make him a formidable contender but Mnangagwa reportedly wants a smoother handover through the 2027 Zanu PF Congress, where he hopes to engineer his chosen successor and crush Chiwenga’s ambitions once and for all.





🎖️ SIBANDA ON THE RISE



General Phillip Valerio Sibanda is emerging as the President’s favourite. His liberation credentials, Zipra background, and steady reputation make him an attractive option for Mnangagwa, who once tried to catapult him into politics at the 2023 Zanu PF conference in Gweru only to be blocked by the party and civic actors.





Sibanda’s military career is winding down, and his political path may soon open up, a move that could change Zimbabwe’s power matrix completely.



Tagwirei, meanwhile, offers financial muscle and control of economic networks, while Mutsvangwa brings party history and political cunning.





AUXILLIA’S AMBITIONS & MUDENDA’S MYSTERY



While the First Lady’s name has been floated by a few within the Mnangagwa camp, sources say the President is hesitant to back such a dynastic move fearing backlash from both the military and the public.





Speaker Jacob Mudenda, respected but reserved, is being mentioned in quiet corners as a consensus candidate, one who could balance the party’s factions if chaos erupts.





🔥 INSIDE THE POWER STRUGGLE



The atmosphere is said to be toxic and paranoid. Last month, Mnangagwa abruptly cancelled his trip to the UN General Assembly after Chiwenga allegedly confronted him with a corruption dossier implicating members of the President’s business circle.





Mnangagwa struck back swiftly, reshuffling the politburo and purging Chiwenga’s allies, including former Secretary-General Obert Mpofu a bold move that further exposed the growing rift.





🕵️‍♂️ WHAT’S AT STAKE



For Mnangagwa and his business cronies, the choice of successor isn’t just about politics, it’s about protection. They want someone who will shield their families, fortunes, and reputations, including over alleged human rights abuses dating back to the 1980s.





Although Mnangagwa has publicly denied plans to extend his rule beyond 2028, insiders say the “ED2030” campaign and calls for an extension are merely proxy wars in the real battle, who takes over when he goes.





As one insider told BoldTruth:



“The question is no longer if Mnangagwa will go , it’s who he trusts to hold the knife without stabbing him in the back.”