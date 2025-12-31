PAOGZ WELCOMES PRESIDENTIAL PRONOUNCEMENT ON CHRISTIAN NATION DELCLARATION





PAOG-Z warmly welcomes the call by the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, to ring-fence the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.





This is a timely and commendable step toward the consolidation and institutionalization of a spiritual heritage that has shaped our national identity and moral compass.





This move rightly builds on the historic foundations laid by the late Frederick Chiluba, who courageously declared Zambia a Christian nation, and is further strengthened by the legacy of the late Edgar Lungu, who designated 18 October as the National Day of Prayer and Fasting. and Reconciliation. Together, these milestones reflect a consistent national journey of acknowledging God in our public life.





Ring-fencing this declaration affirms continuity across administrations, safeguards its intent for future generations, and provides a clear framework for faith-inspired values, such as integrity, justice, compassion, unity, and servant leadership, to inform governance and national development. It also reassures the faith community that Zambia’s spiritual foundations are not merely symbolic, but responsibly anchored within our constitutional and institutional life.





We therefore commend President Hicilema for this pronouncement and encourage broad, inclusive engagement across the Body of Christ to ensure that the Christian nation declaration continues to foster peace, mutual respect, national cohesion, and the common good for all Zambians.



Bishop Prof. Joshua HK Banda, PhD

Presiding Bishop