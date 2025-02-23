PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI HAILS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR SUPPORTING NCWALA CEREMONY



February 22, 2025



Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni-speaking people in Eastern Province has expressed deep gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for his unwavering support towards the Ncwala Traditional Ceremony.





Chief Mpezeni commended the President for being a consistent and reliable partner in preserving cultural heritage and thanked him for facilitating his trip to Eswatini last year.





Speaking through Ncwala Traditional Ceremony Organizing Committee National Chairperson Dumisani Tembo, Chief Mpezeni also acknowledged President Hichilema’s contribution of K400,000 and five heifers towards this year’s ceremony, themed “Cultural Restoration for National Unity and Peace in Zambia After 60.”





“The President’s commitment to our tradition is commendable, and we appreciate his continuous efforts to uphold our cultural values,” Chief Mpezeni said.



He also extended his appreciation to corporate partners for their support in ensuring the successful hosting of the ceremony at Mtenguleni Village in Chipata.





Raising concerns on infrastructure, Chief Mpezeni urged the government to address the long-neglected Chipata-Chadiza Road to improve connectivity in the region.



He further called for the renaming of Mwami Border Post to Prince Singo Border Post, in honor of Ngoni heritage.





Touching on agriculture, the traditional leader noted that the 2024/2025 farming season had received relatively good rains and urged the government to ensure farmers access a good market for their produce.





“As farmers, we need assurance that our hard work will be rewarded with fair prices and access to stable markets,” he said.





He also emphasized the urgent need to combat deforestation, warning that the destruction of forests was reaching alarming levels.



In addressing transport concerns, Chief Mpezeni called for the actualization of the Chipata-Mchinji Railway, noting that the Great East Road was deteriorating due to heavy traffic that could be diverted to rail transport.





Expressing concern over digital platforms, he cautioned against the abuse of social media, urging Zambians to use it responsibly for national development.





King Mswati of Eswatini, represented by Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla, praised the Ngoni people for preserving their cultural roots since migrating from KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.





“The Amazulu and Ngoni share a deep and historic bond, and we honor the fundamental values that unite us,” King Mswati said.



Zambezi Ranching and Cropping Limited Managing Director Graham Rae reaffirmed his company’s commitment to supporting agriculture, highlighting the benefits of open-pollinated seed varieties.





He noted that these seeds were farmer-friendly and could easily be cultivated across the country to enhance food security.



The ceremony, attended by dignitaries and cultural enthusiasts, showcased the vibrant traditions of the Ngoni people while reinforcing the importance of unity, peace, and sustainable development in Zambia.



And speaking at the same event, President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized that culture reunites people and should be treasured.





The head of state stressed that a people without tradition are a people without character.



He highlighted the government’s efforts to counter the effects of drought through initiatives such as Cash for Work, Social Cash Transfer, free education, and an increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





President Hichilema assured the nation that these measures will continue and urged chiefs to encourage their subjects to send children to school.



He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring food security through irrigation agriculture and energy diversification.





Addressing Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s concerns, he announced that a contractor had already been engaged to work on the Chipata-Chadiza Road.



He further revealed that the government is examining the railway line in relation to the Nacala Corridor.





President Hichilema also stated that the government will soon take decisive action against the abuse of social media by some individuals.



