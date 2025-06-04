PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI RAISES CONCERN OVER CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROCESS





Inkhosi YaMakhosi Mpezeni of the Ngoni people says the proposed constitutional amendment lacked sufficient consultation in its initial stages.



The traditional leader stated that there should have been consultations with traditional leaders and other stakeholders before formulating the bill.





Speaking during a courtesy call by Justice Minister Princess Kasune today, Inkhosi YaMakhosi noted that the traditional leadership was sidelined and only learned of the proposed amendment after it had already been formulated.



However, he acknowledged that some clauses in the bill are progressive, particularly those that provide opportunities for young people and women.





Ms. Kasune explained that the UPND government is not the only administration to have identified gaps in the constitution.



She further clarified that the intentions behind the proposed amendment are to empower women, youth, and persons with disabilities who aspire to political leadership.





This would be achieved by creating additional constituencies, some of which will cater to groups that have long been overlooked.



Breeze FM