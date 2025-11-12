Paramount Chief Mpezeni welcomes Greyford Monde’s Presidential bid



Chipata, Eastern Province – November 11, 2025





Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people has welcomed Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Greyford Monde, calling on him to pursue his political ambitions with courage and integrity while fostering unity within the party.





Mr. Monde paid a courtesy call on the traditional leader in Eastern Province as part of his nationwide consultations and campaign engagements ahead of the PF’s presidential election.





His visit was marked by a warm reception, reflecting the region’s continuing influence in Zambia’s political landscape.



Addressing the entourage, Chief Mpezeni urged Mr. Monde to approach the race with determination and a spirit of service.





“Be fearless in the battlefield,” the Paramount Chief said.



“Work hard toward achieving victory not just for yourself, but for the people who have placed their trust in you.”



The traditional leader also advised PF members in Eastern Province to shun tribalism and instead focus on the qualities and vision of the candidates seeking leadership positions.





“Do not be tribal,look at the qualities of the candidate, his vision, integrity, and commitment to the nation,” he said.



Chief Mpezeni commended Mr. Monde for choosing to launch his campaign in Eastern Province, describing the gesture as a sign of respect for the region’s heritage and contribution to Zambia’s development.





“You have chosen to start where the sun rises,” he noted. “That decision speaks volumes about your respect for our people and our land.”

He further praised Mr. Monde’s grassroots approach, contrasting it with leaders who engage from afar.





Mr. Monde was accompanied by Provincial Chairman Joseph Duma Makukula, Provincial Chairlady Sarah Mbewe, and Provincial Youth Chairman Chinganyama Kasalika, who pledged their support for his bid.



Courtesy: Millenium TV