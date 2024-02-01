Parents of OnlyFans model charged in stabbing death of Nigerian boyfriend held over case

The parents of Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model charged with killing her boyfriend, have been accused of trying to conceal evidence linked to her case. As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Clenney fatally stabbed her then-boyfriend Christian Obumseli during a domestic dispute at their luxury apartment in Miami on April 3, 2022.

Her parents, identified as Deborah Clenney, 57, and 60-year-old Kim Clenney, were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the case, WPLG Local 10 reported. The pair are currently being held on an out-of-state felony warrant after they were arrested in Texas.

Police sources informed the news outlet that Clenney’s parents allegedly tried to conceal evidence when they cleaned her apartment in the wake of the fatal incident. The sources said that Clenney’s father had found something that was deemed to be evidence after police allowed the couple access to their daughter’s apartment. He, however, did not quickly hand it over to authorities.

Obumseli’s laptop was said to be inside his girlfriend’s apartment, but police did not take it. Kim Clenney is said to have later found the laptop and tried to access it, WPLG Local 10 reported. The sources also said he later gave the device to his lawyers.

Clenney is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with her boyfriend’s killing. Her lawyers, however, claim that she acted in self-defense – though the deceased victim’s family said they were convinced he did not pose a threat.

Friends of the couple reportedly told an ABC affiliate that the two usually got into serious arguments, while neighbors also said Clenney and Obumseli usually got into domestic disputes that frequently required local police intervention.

In the wake of her parent’s arrest, Clenney’s attorney released a statement saying that were “extremely surprised and very concerned” about their arrest.

“This could be an example of prosecutorial overreach and misconduct. It appears excessive in that the family is now confined in jail awaiting an extradition hearing on what may be an attempt to manipulate media headlines and discredit them before Thursday’s scheduled hearing on a gag order in the case. The Clenneys have quite a story and it’s a story the State of Florida may does not want the public to hear,” the statement said.

It added: “We believe the Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable. It stinks of a power play by prosecutors to control the narrative. This Thursday, the State is seeking a gag order in the case. Now they’ve gone after Courtney’s Mom and Dad in such a way that requires them to spend considerable time in jail without bond. Had they done this in Florida, the charge has a $5,000 bond, i.e., $500 to a bondsman, and that’s it. It appears the prosecutors are going for media mileage in this one with little or no evidence as we have yet to know what the true accusations are. It’s unnecessary and distasteful. All they had to do was a phone call and we would have been in court. It’s so inexcusable.”