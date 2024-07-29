Paris Olympics organisers apologize to Christians for Last Supper parody

Despite being the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson avoids unnecessary real estate expenses. The ongoing Netflix series “Receiver” revealed that during its 2023 production, Jefferson lived in a modest Minneapolis-area townhouse.

Jefferson has since signed a four-year, $140 million deal, earning $35 million annually, according to Daily Mail. Surprisingly, the 25-year-old told reporters at training camp this week that he’s in no rush to splurge on a new estate.

“I’m one person, I ain’t got no big family,” said Jefferson, who is the father of a baby girl. “I don’t need to be in no $10 million mansion, that’s not something I came from.

“I grew up with parents that were grateful for what they had, and I was grateful for what I grew up with,” Jefferson continued. “I never grew up having no big old house, maybe I’ll move onto that, maybe not. I guess we’ll find out sooner or later.”

Jefferson, who grew up in Louisiana and starred for LSU’s football team, is prominently featured in the NFL Films project “Receiver.” The series, which follows five pass catchers over the 2023 season, also includes appearances by his parents, John and Elaine Jefferson.

The show showcases Jefferson, along with Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, his teammate Deebo Samuel, and Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The new series, “Receiver,” is a sequel to NFL Films’ “Quarterback,” which provided a behind-the-scenes look at players like Patrick Mahomes II. According to Jefferson, the best part of “Receiver” is the trash talk captured while he was mic’d up during games.

“I feel like everybody’s favorite clip is the Detroit game when I was talking a little smack and just playing my ball,” Jefferson said, as quoted by Minneapolis’ Fox 9. “Just for people to see the inside, really behind the scenes of how we talk in game-like situations, the emotions and competitive spirit, people actually got to see that.”

Jefferson, the 22nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has been a standout for the Vikings, averaging 98.3 receiving yards per game—the best in NFL history.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, Jefferson missed seven games due to injury last season.

The Vikings are now replacing quarterback Kirk Cousins with free agent Sam Darnold and rookie JJ McCarthy.