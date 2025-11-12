PARLIAMENT APPROVES KANCHIBIYA MP SUNDAY CHANDA’S MOTION TO INTRODUCE OPTIONAL ACCESS TO LUMP SUM RETIREMENT BENEFITS UNDER NAPSA

STATEMENT BY HON. SUNDAY CHANDA, MP

Following the Adoption of the Private Member’s Motion on Optional Partial NAPSA Lump Sum Access

Today, Parliament has taken a historic step.

The House has listened to the voices of over 1.1 million active NAPSA contributors and millions more whose livelihoods depend on them. By supporting this motion, the House has affirmed a simple but powerful principle:

Retirement benefits are not a privilege; they are deferred income.

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Members of Parliament from both sides of the House who rose above political lines in support of this reform.

Allow me, in a very special way, to thank the Government, through the responsible Ministers, for supporting this motion. Your support demonstrates a commitment not only to policy, but to the dignity and economic freedom of the Zambian worker. This is a clear example of how Parliament and the Executive can work together in the interest of citizens.

This motion was not about politics.

It was not about personalities. It was about collective responsibility.

It was about the working men and women of Zambia – teachers, nurses, miners, police officers, domestic workers, farmers, and private sector workers – who contribute to NAPSA every month.

By adopting this motion, Parliament has:

Recognised workers’ right to partial access of their retirement benefits,

Preserved the monthly pension structure, and

Safeguarded the sustainability and long-term strength of the NAPSA Fund.

This reform does not weaken NAPSA, it builds trust in NAPSA.

It does not dismantle pensions; it empowers choice.

Today, this House has demonstrated that when we put the people first, we can achieve meaningful and responsible reform.

To the workers of Zambia:

Your voice has been heard. Your Parliament has acted. Your Government has listened over and beyond its other processes .

Let this decision mark the beginning of better pension reforms and greater economic empowerment for Zambian households.

I thank you.

God Bless Zambia.

Hon. Sunday Chanda, MP

Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency