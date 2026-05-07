Parliament Extends Sittings to Clear Business

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Parliament Extends Sittings to Clear Business

By Ruth Chayinda

The National Assembly of Zambia has extended its sittings to allow Parliamentarians to conclude a large volume of outstanding business before adjourning sine die on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.



The extended sittings will include Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10:00.

Acting Clerk of the National Assembly LOVENESS MAYAKA says the suspension of Standing Orders will enable Parliament to sit outside the prescribed days and times



In a statement released to ZNBC News, Ms. MAYAKA said sittings may also go beyond the usual adjournment time, including past 23:00 where necessary.



She said Parliamentarians will be expected to consider more than one stage of a Bill in a single sitting.

ZNBC

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