Parliament seats to rise from 156 to 269( 211 elected, 20 youths, Women 20 and disability 3)

Parliament seats raised from 156 to 269! ( 211 elected, 20 youths, Women 20 and disability 3)

The Constitution of Zambia (AMENDMENT)

BILL, 2025

MEMORANDUM

The objects of this Bill is to amend the Constitution of Zambia

so as to-

(a) revise the composition of the National Assembly to provide for the increase in the number ofconstitucncy-based seats from one hundred and fifty-six to two hundred and eleven to actualise the delimitation report

by the Electoral Commission;

(b) revise the electoral system for elcction to the National Assembly to provide for a mixed-member proportional representation clectoral system to guarantee the



representation of women, youths and persons withdisabilities;

(c) revise the provision relating to filing of fresh nominations on resignation of a candidate;

(d) revise the provisions relating to by-elections;

(e) revise the number of nominated Members of Parliament;

( harmonise the term of Parliament and council to achieve a five-year term;

(g) provide for a vacancy in the office of Minister and Provincial Minister ninety days before a general election;

(h) remove the two-term limit for office of mayor and council chairperson;

(i) revise the composition of the council to include Members of Parliament holding constituency-based scats;

f) revise the qualifications for appointment to the office of Secretary to the Cabinet;

(k) provide for the Attorney-General and Solicitor-General to continue in office, after a general election, until new office bearers are appointed;

() revise the definition of the words child” and “adult”,

(m) provide for clarity on the period within which an election petition shall be concluded; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.

M. D. KABESHIA,

Atorney-General