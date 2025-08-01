PARLIAMENT SITTING MARKED BY GRIEF OVER LUNGU’S DEATH- Eng Katotobwe

PARLIAMENT SITTING MARKED BY GRIEF OVER LUNGU’S DEATH



…..the death of ECL and the subsequent events that surround his death have been very draining to the country, says Eng Katotobwe





Lusaka… Friday August 1, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Luapula Constituency PF Member of Parliament Eng Chanda Katotobwe says this current Parliamentary sitting which will rise today, has largely been marred by a deep sense of grief for most Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament.





Eng Katotobwe said this is because of the demise of the late Zambia’s Sixth President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu whose remains are yet to be buried.



Eng Katotobwe has told Journalists in Lusaka that the death of President Lungu and the subsequent events that surround his death have been very draining to the country.





“It’s being a difficult session following the demise of our late President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the subsequent events have been draining to the country. This sitting, which will rise today has largely been marred by deep sense of grief for most of us the Members of Parliament from the PF who belonged to President Lungu,” he said.





“In our country when a bereavement like that happens, us as a nation in mourning must show sense of compassion to the bereaved family. We are a Christian nation (yes we respect other religious organizations), but as a Christian nation we are supposed to share a lot more compassion and not add trauma or pain and grief on the grieving family. When you add pain or grief on a widow and the bereaved family. It has been over a month since our President died, and is yet to be buried.”





The Lawmaker observed the need to allow the grieving family to start healing by granting them the last wishes of the late former President.





“Our PF Officials, MPs among others will be sacrificing there meagre resources to travel to Pretoria, South Africa, for the court case coming up next week. This is a very unfortunate state of affairs. The family (Lungu family) has been put through a level of pain and trauma which is very difficult to describe,” he added.





“You can’t stay for over a month with a corpse at the funeral house without burying and he was not an ordinary person but ruled this country for over seven years. With all due respect, the humane characteristic of the country is being eroded. We are hoping that as the case comes up next week, we could have closure over this matter.”





Eng Katotobwe emphasized that any country which is devoid of empathy becomes a çursed nation, then a cursed nation may be haunted, we must cleanse ourselves from this and the late President Lungu should be put to rest.





He said the PF MPs and indeed it’s membership stands with the Lungu family during this trying moment.



#SmartEagles2025