PARLIAMENT URGED TO TIGHTEN CRITERIA FOR PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION



Renowned lawyer Dickson Jere has appealed to Parliament to strengthen the criteria for selecting candidates under the Proportional Representation System.





Jere, who previously served as Special Assistant to Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda, warned that without clear safeguards, party leaders may exploit the system by appointing wives, children, and relatives at the expense of loyal members.





He explained that the forty seats to be shared among presidential candidates after surpassing a set threshold require firm guidance on who should be placed on the party list.





Under the amended Constitution, parties that participate in the Presidential election and win the set threshold are entitled to seats in Parliament and Councils.





“We must ensure that these seats are reserved for youths, women, and persons with disabilities, not for family patronage,” he stressed.





“If Parliament does not tighten the rules, we risk undermining the very purpose of inclusivity and fairness,” he added.





Jere pointed to South Africa as an example, noting that former President Jacob Zuma placed his daughter on the party list and, when she resigned, replaced her with another daughter.





He emphasised that Zambia must guard against similar practices to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.