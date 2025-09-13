PARLIAMENTARY ADDRESS ‘ALL TALK, NO ACTION,’ SAYS NJOBVU

Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu has dismissed President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to Parliament, describing it as repetitive and lacking in practical solutions to the country’s pressing challenges.

Speaking after the speech, Mr. Njobvu said that while the address was “okay,” it offered nothing new, arguing that most of the content had been heard before.

“The President’s speech was full of rhetoric and intentions, but what we need are concrete actions. Zambians wanted to hear solutions to load shedding, unemployment, and the high cost of living, but those immediate concerns were not adequately addressed,” Mr. Njobvu said.

He criticized the government’s stance on load shedding, noting that proposals around solar power were not practical for the majority of households.

“It’s not everyone who can afford to buy solar panels. People needed to hear what short-term measures will be taken to stabilize electricity supply,” he added.

Mr. Njobvu further argued that the recruitment of 2,000 teachers was inadequate compared to the estimated 6,000 teachers who leave the profession annually. He also raised concerns about over-reliance on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to address education infrastructure gaps, saying the fund “does not have the capacity” to solve systemic problems in the sector.

On economic issues, the Democratic Union leader said citizens were looking for immediate interventions to ease the rising cost of living, rather than promises of long-term investment.

He also urged government to prioritize settling arrears owed to local suppliers, warning that unresolved local debt continues to undermine business confidence.

“Overall, the speech was fine in delivery, but content-wise, it lacked a game changer. We needed to see more action, not just statements. The country requires urgent, short-term interventions alongside long-term plans,” Mr. Njobvu stressed.

President Hichilema’s address was delivered earlier today in Parliament, outlining his administration’s achievements and policy direction for the year ahead.

