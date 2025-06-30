Parliamentary Committee Engages Zambia Police and Police Scotland on GBV and Child Protection Best Practices





Lusaka, 30 June 2025



The Committee on National Guidance and Gender Matters, chaired by Honourable Mutotwe Kafwaya, today held a strategic engagement with the Zambia Police Service and Police Scotland at the Zambia Police Command Centre in Lusaka. The meeting focused on the exchange of best practices in tackling Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and strengthening Child Protection frameworks.





This high-level interaction aimed to foster collaboration between Zambian and international law enforcement bodies in developing more effective, victim-centered approaches to GBV and child protection.





Hon. Kafwaya emphasized the significance of such partnerships in addressing these pressing societal issues.



“Today’s engagement with the Zambia Police and our counterparts from Police Scotland marks a critical step forward in enhancing our national response to gender-based violence and child protection. Through shared learning and collaboration, we can implement more robust systems that protect our most vulnerable,” he said.





Participants from Police Scotland shared insights into community-based policing, survivor support models, and inter-agency coordination, while the Zambia Police Service outlined current initiatives and areas requiring reinforcement.





The meeting reflects a continued commitment by the Committee to advocate for practical, policy-driven solutions rooted in both local context and international experience.