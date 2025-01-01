Parmalat Zambia closure …let them just go quietly without giving malicious reasons!- Tom Hansungule (Agricultural Specislist)

GUEST ARTICLE: Pamalat Zambia closure



By Tom Hansungule (Agricultural Specislist)



Parmalat Zambia closure …let them just go quietly without giving malicious reasons!





Pamalat zambia has issued a memo where they have indicated their intentions to exit the Zambian market ,a business they have operated since 1992 when they took over Zambia Daily Produce Board.



What is captivating are the reasons they have given,loadsheding,drought and a bad economy!



They are saying those who want their products will have to import from south africa!





I think Pamalat Zambia is not being honest,what has forced them out is a combination of stiff competition,weak distribution network,poor capital and managerial inefficiencies in their operations,they have simply lost Zambian market!



Their are so many determined players who have entered the dairy market today in Zambia and most of them have invested handsomely and are posting profits.





A cursory look at some of these competitors in the dairy sector will make the story more clear.



Trade kings

Trade kings are proving to be a jack of all trades,they have gone into almost all household products ranging from dairy milk,surf,soft drinks and many more home products!They are leveraging on a strong distribution network and vigorous advertising.





Zambeef,these have been very aggressive with their investments until recently,like Trade kings,they have a range of household products as well from bread,meat,dairy milk,cooking oil,rice including shoes and various other product.They draw their strength from originating their business at farm level hence enjoying a strong value chain.Their brand Dairy Gold aplears very competative in the price





What is mind boggling is that all the dairy companies operate in the same environment with Pamalat Zambia and haven’t exited the Market.





The above companies are all facing load-shedding and drought and havent exited because they are still able to profit from this economy!





Pamalat zambia must therefore be more sincere with their public reasons for exiting the Zambian market!