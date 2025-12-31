By Kellys Kaunda

PARTIAL SUSPENSION OF US VISAS FOR ZAMBIANS – THIS TOO SHALL COME TO PASS





If your life is not closely intertwined with the US, it’s easy to tell the affected person, “Don’t worry, after all, you still have your own country”, blah, blah, blah.





This is like comforting the bereaved by saying, “don’t worry. The Lord has taken what is His. There’s nothing you can do about it”.





There are Zambians that have been hit real hard about the US partial visa restrictions.



If your life doesn’t depend on another country, you may not appreciate what this suspension means.





Making the necessary adjustments will not come easily.



There’s going to be a period of hardship. How to cope would be the initiative of each affected person.





But if it may be of any comfort, human beings are designed by their maker to dominate the world.



It’s another way of saying human beings are designed to survive disappointment and adversity.





This too will come to pass is a popular saying with some of the most understated source of strength in times of hardships.



When one thing is taken out of the equation, the human mind has demonstrated the ability to find a replacement.





Don’t be surprised that your most lucrative replacement becomes Somaliland, Sudan, Yemen or the Gaza Strip.



You know what they say? God works in mysterious ways!