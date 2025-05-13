“PARTICIPATE IN THE CURRENT CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM PROCESS”



A Political Activist KINGSLEY CHIBAMBA has urged the public to actively participate in the current constitutional reform process as it is their democratic right .





Mr CHIBAMBA says it saddening that some of members of the opposition have continued to oppose the process despite it being done to enhance development and improve the lives of the citizenry .





He says following the start of the constitutional reform process , Government has ensured that the win public trust .





Mr CHIBAMBA says some of the proposals such as Members of parliament return to councils is a progressive clause that will not only enhance service delivery in the constituencies but also development.





He said in an interview that the return of both opposition and ruling MPs to councils will help bridge the gap in actualised programmes in the constituencies .



ZNBC