Passenger Rights Under Threat – Buses Operating Outside Stations Exploit Commuters





The plight of passengers using Lusaka’s public transport has once again come under the spotlight, with mounting complaints that some bus operators especially those picking passengers outside designated stations are engaging in deceptive and exploitative practices.



Investigations by Kumwesu reveal that commuters are being misled about destinations, forced to change buses mid-route, and even abandoned at undesignated points. Many of these cases involve buses that deliberately avoid official terminals to dodge monitoring and fees, leaving passengers exposed to abuse.





Passengers say they are routinely tricked into boarding buses that promise to take them to specific destinations, only to be dropped halfway or “sold” to another bus. “We are often told we are going straight, but after paying, they stop short and order us out. It is both frustrating and humiliating,” complained a commuter caught up in the scheme near Kamwala.





Beyond deception, passengers also report a worrying culture of disrespect and harassment from conductors. Verbal abuse and intimidation are common, especially after fares are collected. “Once they get the money, they insult us as if we are begging for free transport,” said one regular traveler from Matero.





Transport analysts point out that these practices amount to unfair trading and highlight the absence of effective regulation in the sector. Passengers pay for a service that is never fully delivered, yet there are no consequences for the operators who cut corners. The result is a system where dishonesty has become normalized.





The issue extends beyond Lusaka. Reports from Ndola, Kitwe, and Kabwe show similar patterns, with commuters stranded late at night after buses refuse to complete journeys. Experts note that buses operating outside official stations are the worst culprits, as they operate beyond the immediate oversight of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and station managers.





Consumer rights advocates have called for urgent intervention by both the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and RTSA. They argue that while awareness campaigns are needed, stronger penalties must be enforced against operators who exploit passengers. “Passengers are not cargo. They are paying customers who deserve honesty, dignity, and safety,” said one activist.





The broader picture points to a broken public transport system dominated by privately run minibuses with little accountability. While these buses remain the most affordable means of travel for thousands, the lack of professionalism and weak enforcement continues to erode trust.





Until authorities take decisive action, passengers remain vulnerable enduring daily dishonesty, harassment, and abandonment, in a system where their rights are routinely ignored.



©️ KUMWESU | September 6, 2025