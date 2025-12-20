Passengers forced to jump from plane at DR Congo’s Kindu Airport after no stairs were provided

In a rare incident, Passengers on an Air Congo flight were seen jumping from a Boeing 737-800 onto the tarmac at Kindu Airport in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to reports, the aircraft landed without any stairs available to help passengers disembark the plane.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 19, following the flight’s arrival from Kinshasa. Passengers were left sitting on board for several hours.

It was later explained to them that ground handlers did not provide air stairs, the usual equipment used for deplaning when an airplane.

Frustrated by the delay and heat inside the cabin, some travelers were eventually encouraged to exit through the forward door.

However, the Boeing 737 sits about 3–4 meters (10–13 feet) above the ground. Passengers were seen passing down luggage and then making the jump themselves onto the tarmac.

In a viral footage shared on social media, passengers are see dropping bags and stepping down at Kindu Airport.

Air Congo is a new national carrier launched in late 2024 as a joint venture between the DRC government and Ethiopian Airlines.