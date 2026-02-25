PAST. JACOB P.C. NTUNTU WEIGHS-IN ON URBERT ANGEL’S PRONOUNCEMENTS REGARDING THE DEATH AND BURIAL IMPASSE OF ECL





Pst Ntuntu writes…



The recent claims by a self-proclaimed Prophet, Mr Urbert Angel alleging responsibility for the death of former President Edgar Lungu and the subsequent burial impasse should concern every serious thinker – and every Christian who cares about Biblical Truth.





Ubert Angel makes a careless and prideful claim to divine authority – authority over life and death.





All of us as Christians know that the power over life and death belongs to God alone (Deut. 32:39; Job 1:21).



While Urbert Angel wants to take credit for President Lungu’s death and the conflict surrounding his burrial, he has intentionally developed spiritual amnesia about the numerous deaths of very young lives that have occured in his own circles through accidents and chronic illnesses.





Urbert Angel has no power over life and death – he is vulnerable to it – sooner or later he too shall die just like all other humans.





It is because Urbert Angel has no power over life and death that he couldn’t prevent many deaths that have occured under his own “spiritual covering” including that of an infant daughter of his most cherished spiritual son Shepherd Bushiri.





When any individual publicly attributes a person’s death to their own spiritual action, that claim demands scrutiny, not applause. Such claims are not just deceptive but insensitive.



Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Claims by these self professed prophets must be challenged.





Mr Urbert Angel is just playing mind games on his gullible followers.



History shows that unchecked charismatic authority often thrives where critical thinking is suspended.





When followers are conditioned to equate bold speech with spiritual power, discernment is replaced with fear and fascination.





Urbert Angel is exactly functioning in this category. He wants awe. He wants admiration. He wants worship. And he is going to extreme lengths to try and get it. So sad.





You claim Lungu is dead because “he stopped me from coming to Zambia, he is cursed,” because you cursed him abi? You claim he is cursed in death, tefyo? You are lying shamelessly, mwana





There is no single curse from you Mr Urbert Angel that has had any impact on President Edgar Lungu. President Lungu just died, the same way, you too shall die.





All of us who are alive today are awaiting that common appointment called death. If Lungu genuinely wronged you, it is up to God to provide the needed justice, not for you to offload lies by claiming powers that you actually don’t have.





Your intentiont is clear: ABSOLUTE MANIPULATION.



This is not an attack on faith. It is a defence of it. And this is not an attack on Mr Angel, it is a gentle reminder to him and his followers that he has no power over life and death – he must get out of this delusion.





True Christianity does not glorify human ego. It does not boast in death – the death of other people. It does not exploit grief for influence. It is immoral to exploit another person’s grief for influence.





#ScriptureReflection

Matthew 7 vs 15 – 16 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?