Pastor Accused of Cyberstalking His Wife Before Her Suicide

John Paul Miller, a former pastor from South Carolina, has been charged with cyberstalking his estranged wife, including posting a nude photo of her online without her consent. The allegations surfaced more than a year after she died by suicide in 2024.

A federal grand jury in Columbia, South Carolina, indicted the 46-year-old on two counts: cyberstalking and making false statements to investigators. Authorities say the case came up while they were reviewing the circumstances of his wife, Mica Miller’s death.

According to ABC News, Miller and his 30-year-old wife were separated and in the process of divorcing at the time. Her body was found on April 27, 2024, at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina, about an hour north of Myrtle Beach.

Police went to the park after Mica Miller called 911, saying she feared she might harm herself. They later found her in the water with what officials said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was recovered nearby, and the North Carolina Medical Examiner ruled her death a suicide.

During the investigation, detectives found information they said was important to understanding the broader circumstances of her death. The Robeson County sheriff asked federal authorities to look into alleged actions that happened outside their jurisdiction, and the FBI joined the case.

According to the indictment, prosecutors say Miller repeatedly harassed his wife starting in November 2022 and continuing until her death. He allegedly posted a nude photo of her online without consent, put tracking devices on her car, contacted her more than 50 times in a day, interfered with her finances, and damaged her tires.

Federal investigators say Miller lied when questioned about the tire damage. Records allegedly show he bought a tire deflation device online and sent messages about her vehicle to others.

Miller is set to be arraigned on January 12 in federal court in Florence, South Carolina. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison for cyberstalking and up to two years for making false statements, along with fines.