Pastor Arrested After Putting Hidden Cameras in Church Bathrooms and Showers to Record Children

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a former youth pastor in Landrum, South Carolina, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for secretly recording children and women in church bathrooms and showers over several years.

Investigators said Mayfield hid cameras and cell phones in bathrooms and shower areas at Gowensville Baptist Church in Greenville County, where he worked as a youth pastor. Many of the victims were children under 12.

According to WLBT, authorities found more than 5,000 images of child pornography on his phone. Investigators believe Mayfield had been recording victims for three to four years before being caught.

The case began when a family member caught him secretly filming her in the shower. After confronting him, the family found disturbing photos and videos that were later turned over to police.

Mayfield was first arrested on state charges in 2023, which led to more than 150 accusations from other victims. He was later convicted on a federal charge and ordered to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Officials said his state charges are still pending as the investigation continues. Before his arrest, Mayfield also worked as a wedding videographer.