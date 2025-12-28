Pastor Chris Okafor Kneels in His Church To Apologise To Doris Ogala

Nigerian Pastor, whose bedroom photo was posted on social media by Doris Ogala, has come to apologise during a church service.

Pastor Chris Okafor and Nigerian actress, Doris Ogala, were reportedly in a romantic relationship for almost a decade, but things took a turn on the side of the pastor after he found a new woman.

The actress was on social media when she saw a wedding announcement with the photo of Chris and another woman.

She thought it was a stunt until the pastor confirmed it on his page.

Ogala started ranting on social media nonstop until her video went viral, and Mr. Okafor chanced upon it. Instead of solving the matter amicably, the pastor used the situation to preach at his Church.

He stated that one of the reasons why he did not end up with the actress is her bad character and loudness.

This triggered Doris to drop photos of the pastor while they were together in a room.

“Mistakes have been made in the past, I apologise to Doris Ogala and I’m kneeling down infront of everyone and the church”



– Pastor Chris Okafor Finally Apologises to Doris Ogala pic.twitter.com/wkymY5mquy — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) December 28, 2025

She recently posted a video with a bundle of $10,000 he received from the pastor to stop talking and retract all the allegations.

During the last Sunday Church service of 2025, Pastor Chris Okafor knelt before his congregation to apologise to everyone he had disappointed, including Doris Ogala.

Pastor Chris Okafor said though he is remorseful, most of the claims are false.