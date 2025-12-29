Pastor Chris Okafor opens up on divorce, custody battle and allegations

Senior Pastor of Grace Nation Church, Chris Okafor, has spoken publicly about his past marriage, the custody of his children, and the allegations currently trailing him.

According to the clergyman, his divorce happened when his children were very young. He said one of his daughters was two years old at the time, while his son, Bobo, was four. Okafor stated that the situation was so serious that the court granted him full custody of the children, while their mother was given access.

He revealed that since the divorce, he raised the children alone for over a decade. Bobo, he said, is now 17 and will turn 18 in March, while his other child, Chidera, is 15.

Pastor Okafor explained that after the divorce, he made a personal promise to his children that he would not remarry until they were grown. He said he kept that promise for 13 years, describing the period as difficult and filled with challenges, but insisted he stayed true to his word.

Addressing the controversy surrounding his remarriage, the pastor claimed that none of the allegations being circulated today existed throughout those 13 years. He alleged that the accusations only began after he decided to start a new chapter of his life.

He further claimed that his former wife had openly vowed to destroy him and his church, insisting that she was angry about him moving on. According to him, the situation is a coordinated attempt to damage his reputation.

Pastor Okafor firmly denied all allegations involving his daughter, stating clearly that nothing inappropriate ever happened under his care. He maintained that if any such incident had occurred, it would have been raised long ago and handled by law enforcement.

In an emotional moment, the pastor called his children forward and asked them directly if he had ever acted indecently towards them. He said they answered in the negative, insisting that the accusations were false.

He added that the ordeal has taken a heavy toll on him emotionally and mentally, noting that the past years have been extremely painful for him.