Pastor Chris Okafor submits himself to Police

After initially failing to honour a police invitation on Monday, the embattled founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Chris Okafor, on Tuesday reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for questioning.

It was gathered that Okafor arrived at the SCID on Tuesday afternoon after being cautioned by some highly placed individuals over the consequences of disregarding a lawful police invitation.

His earlier defiance was linked to the ongoing investigation involving his estranged lover, actress Doris Ogalla, which is being handled at the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2 Command in Onikan.

Sources told The Nation that the preacher, who has been accused by multiple women of s3xual impropriety, abuse of authority and other serious allegations, believed he could ignore invitations from other police units since a case he initiated was already being handled at the zonal command, where Ogalla was earlier alleged to have been detained.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Some highly placed persons read the news that he shunned the police invitation and warned him about the implications. That’s why he presented himself at the SCID in Yaba for questioning.

“His statement was taken, but he was not detained since there is no complainant yet. We have made attempts to reach out to the victims, even offered them protection and transportation to and from, but no one showed up.

“Since there is already an investigation ongoing at Zone 2, where there is a suspect and a complainant, the Lagos State Police Command will stand down to allow Zone 2 conclude their investigation.

“However, our offer to victims to come forward remains open. We are not dismissing the case; we are just standing down.”

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that Okafor was at the SCID on Tuesday afternoon but declined to give further details.

Okafor had earlier been invited by the Lagos State Police Command in a letter dated January 3, directing him to report for interrogation on or before 10 am on Monday, an invitation he initially ignored.

His legal troubles followed a wave of allegations from multiple women, including his daughter, former partners and members of his church. The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, subsequently ordered a probe as more allegations surfaced online.

The controversy intensified weeks ago after Ogalla accused Okafor of breaching a marriage promise following what she described as an inappropriate relationship. The allegations, supported by audio visual materials, triggered public outrage and calls for a criminal investigation.

Although the pastor initially dismissed the claims as an attack by enemies, he later admitted to some of the allegations, issued a public apology to his congregation and stepped aside as senior pastor of the church after marrying his new wife, Pearl, on December 16.

Among those accusing him are his Cameroonian ex wife, who claimed he fathered four children with her, and several female church members, including three siblings who alleged they were hypnotised and impregnated by the pastor.

Ogalla has continued to press her claims, alleging that Okafor shared her nud3 photos and videos, pressured her to leave her previous marriage, and was responsible for the death of her younger brother. She also alleged that he offered her a $10,000 bribe to withdraw the accusations and blame a rival pastor, an offer she said she rejected.

She later demanded N1 billion in damages through a legal notice filed by her lawyers, citing alleged threats and intimidation following her arrest and detention by the police.