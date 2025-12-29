Pastor Chris Okafor’s ex-wife Bessem fires back, makes fresh allegations

Pastor Chris Okafor’s ex-wife, Agnes Bessem Okafor, has publicly responded to the clergyman’s recent emotional appearance where he denied allegations and spoke about his divorce and children.

Speaking in a lengthy video, Bessem introduced herself as the woman who married Chris Okafor at the age of 18, stating that their marriage was both traditional and legal, and produced four children. She insisted she was never a “side partner” and said people who conducted their wedding are still alive and aware of the marriage.

Bessem claimed she was the one who walked away from the marriage, saying she could no longer cope with what she described as his lifestyle and conduct, which she alleged brought shame to the church. She said she kept quiet for over 14 years but decided to speak now after hearing what she described as lies and half-truths in his recent statements.

She accused the pastor of repeatedly lying about his past, claiming she discovered evidence that he had been previously married, which he allegedly denied at the time. According to her, the discovery left her devastated, and she accused him of deceiving her while she was young and vulnerable.

Bessem further alleged that throughout their marriage, she endured abuse and assault, claiming she has medical reports from hospitals to back up her claims. She stated that on the day she finally left, she was physically attacked and had to leave through a back gate to escape.

She also made serious allegations of infidelity, claiming that Okafor impregnated multiple women during their marriage, including women she said were members of his church. She alleged that after she left, one of the women she identified moved into the house and took over caring for the children.