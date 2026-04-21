Pastor David Ibiyeomie Sparks Debate After Revealing $12,000 Weekly Offering and Views on Poverty

David Ibiyeomie, a Port Harcourt-based clergyman, has stirred reactions online after speaking about the size of his offerings and his views on wealth and poverty.

While addressing his congregation, the pastor stated that his consistent giving ensures he can never be poor. He explained that his offerings are substantial and made regularly, regardless of his location, adding that his financial status does not depend on contributions from church members.

‘’The minimum I give on a Sunday is $12, 000. That is the minimum. The equivalent of it,. Every Sunday and the minimum I give on Weekdays is $2000. Even when I am not in church, even when I travel, my offering will be there. Can I humble you? If you don’t give your offering, I will be rich, stinkingly rich. I know to move the handle of God. I am not depending on your money,. If my birthday is coming, get angry and don’t give me any money. This guy will be stupendously rich because it is not coming from you. It is coming from my covenant work with God.”

He went further to attribute poverty to a lack of generosity, encouraging people to give more as a path to financial prosperity.

‘’You know why you are poor? Stinginess is the gateway to poverty and giving is the gateway to prosperity. Make your choice. Every poor man is stingy, If you are born again for years, you must be free handed. How can you be using N20000 for entertainment and come to church and give N2000. God will say look at this prodigal son