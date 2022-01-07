PASTOR GETS THREE YEAR JAIL TERM FOR SWINDLING PEOPLE

A 37-Year-Old Lusaka based Pastor has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labor by the Magistrate Court for swindling K100, 000 from six people by falsely pretending that he would facilitate free scholarships for them to study in Russia.

Lusaka Magistrate Judith Chiyayika said she could not let Pastor David Katuta free, who however denied the charges as the crimes committed were done with intent to defraud.

During trial, one of the victims, Ms. Doris Mwanjeleke narrated that she met Katuka at Donathan Restoration Church in Chilenje during a youth session where he was invited to preach.

Ms Mwanjeleke added the accused told her that he helped other people to go to Russia to study and that if she was willing, he would help her to do so.

The convict asked Doris to pay K6, 000 for medicals and accommodation while other witnesses testified that they paid Katuka more than K20, 000 each for the same purpose.

Having found Katuka guilty, the court has since sentenced him to nine months imprisonment with hard labor in the first count and 36 months in the second and third counts.