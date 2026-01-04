Pastor Jamal Bryant Responds to People Criticizing His Wife’s “See Through” Dress

Internet users who criticised a preacher’s wife for her attire have finally got their response, and surprisingly, it is not from the victim.

The wife of Pastor Jamal Bryant, Dr. Karri Bryant, came under public backlash after she wore a flesh-toned black outfit to the annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball on December 20, 2025, at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

The event was solely to raise funds for the United Negro College Fund, UNCF, to support the HBCUs and students.

As one of the biggest fundraising events in the USA, they raised $4 Million to support the students, but unfortunately, the media chose Dr Karri as their target for criticism because of her wear.

Dr Karri didn’t comment on the situation to not worsen it, but as a loving husband, Jamal stood up for his wife during his recent sermon at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia (metro Atlanta area).

The pastor said most people who do not appreciate their bodies are the ones speaking ill of his wife’s dress, even though they lack fashion sense.

He stated that the cloth was a flesh-toned wear, which means the inner of the beal attire was made just to match Karri’s complexion, so it was a translucent cloth as people want it to look like.

Pastor goes off on people for criticizing his wife’s 'transparent' dress at a church fundraiser:



"I bought the dress… when we walked in, I said, Shake It Fast"



pic.twitter.com/zyPX1tIxCb — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 2, 2026

Jamal stressed the positive outcome of the event they attended, which was the whopping amount of $4million, but people want to spread negativity.

According to Bryant, the public does not deserve his explanation, but he wants them to know he purchased and approved the dress for his wife.

Bryant ended by disclosing he wants his wife to always appeal to him so he will run home after his day, and so he will always ensure he looks great for him.