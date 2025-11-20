PASTOR PETER CHANDA URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO CONDEMN KABWE VI0LENCE

PASTOR CHANDA URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO CONDEMN KABWE VI0LENCE



Lusaka… Thursday November 20, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



New Congress Party (NCP) President Pastor Peter Chanda has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to publicly condemn the vi0lence that occurred in Kabwe, where Patriotic Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda was reportedly ass@ulted by suspected UPND cadres.





Pastor Chanda said the Head of State’s silence on the matter risks emboldening perpetrators and could plunge the country into instability if not addressed urgently.





“President Hakainde Hichilema should come out in the open to condemn the violence that happened in Kabwe where PF acting President Given Lubinda was assaulted by known UPND cadres,” Pastor Chanda said.





“If these vices are left unchecked, they can easily result into chaos.”



He further appealed to UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda to rein in party members accused of perpetuating vi0lence, warning that continued impunity could provoke retaliation.





“We also call on the UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda to tame his cadres,” he said.



“If the oppressors begin to respond to the vi0lence, we will see a lot of people injured, including innocent people.”





Pastor Chanda expressed concern over what he termed a growing pattern of political attacks, saying the country could descend into turm0il if decisive leadership is not shown.



“These cases are worrying and the President is quiet as if nothing is happening,” he stated.





“He needs to guide the nation before it turns into chaos.”



The NCP leader urged political parties to promote restraint among their supporters and called for the strengthening of mechanisms to curb political vi0lence ahead of future electoral activities.