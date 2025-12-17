Pastor tells congragation someone must donate $10,000 within the next 90 seconds in order for God to make them a millionaire

A Pastor, identified as Todd Hill, was filmed telling his church members to donate $10,000.

He stated that the donor has to give quickly within 90 seconds in order to become a millionaire.

“The Lord said, I want to make a multi, multi millionaire out of someone but they have to sow ten thousand dollars. He said and they have to do that within ninety seconds,” the pastor said.

He added that God said he will show his face to the person who would donate the sum within 90 seconds. Members are heard clapping as he called for the donation.

The video has gone viral and led to backlash.