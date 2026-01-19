⬆️ BRIEFING | Paternity Tests Reveal Growing Family Disputes



Zambia’s forensic authorities recorded a notable rise in contested parentage cases in 2025, with 48 out of 123 paternity tests returning negative results, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security. The remaining 75 tests confirmed biological paternity, highlighting the expanding role of DNA science in resolving domestic and civil disputes.





Principal Public Relations Officer Mwala Kalaluka said the figures, generated by the National Forensic Science and Biometrics Department’s DNA Laboratory, show how genetic testing is increasingly sought to establish truth in family matters, inheritance claims and humanitarian cases.





Beyond paternity, the laboratory handled 450 cases in total last year. Of these, 303 were criminal, with sexual offences accounting for 267 cases or 88 percent, underscoring the continued reliance on DNA analysis in addressing sexual and gender based violence. Non sexual offences made up the remaining 12 percent.





Officials say the data reflects both rising public awareness of forensic testing and persistent social challenges around trust, accountability and protection of vulnerable groups.





The Ministry maintains that DNA evidence remains central to delivering justice and closure where disputes or crimes arise.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu