Patrice Evra launches furious rant at Paul Scholes and two other United legends for what they said about Michael Carrick





Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has slammed former teammate Paul Scholes after he called Michael Carrick ‘cr**’ on Instagram right after the Red Devils lost to 10-men Newcastle over the weekend.





Speaking passionately about the situation, Evra said: “I hope Paul Scholes’ Instagram story is fake. I hope he was hacked. But to be honest, I am not even surprised at that from Scholesy.





“He was the quietest player I have ever played with in my entire career. Now, in the media, he is dropping bombshells.



“I don’t understand the lack of support. Michael Carrick is one of us, and he is doing well. It’s not just Scholesy, it’s Roy Keane and Gary Neville too.





“It annoys me because we want to be in the top four and those comments are unnecessary. But this is what you do when you work in TV, you can’t be positive, you have to be negative.





“Most of these guys get a managerial job and then get fired straightaway. I said to Neville: ‘It’s easy to talk on TV! When you were at Valencia, they asked you for paella and you gave them fish and chips!





“So.. as players, they’re legends, but as managers, they haven’t done a great job. So for them to speak and possibly kill the career of a manager, it’s a little bit too much.”