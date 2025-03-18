Patrick Chinamasa Reveals Plan to Amend Constitution for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Term Extension to 2030

ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, has revealed plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure to 2030.

Speaking at the Manicaland Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting in Mutare, Chinamasa stated that the party’s Department of Legal Affairs is working on implementing Resolution Number One, which seeks to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the current term.

Rationale for Presidential Term Extension

According to The Herald, addressing the rationale behind the proposed term extension, Patrick Chinamasa said,

“Let me address you regarding Resolution Number One, adopted at the national conference in Bulawayo last year. Those present will recall my statement that the President intended to remain in office until 2028, a stance he has since reiterated recently.

The question now arises — why do we wish to extend his term until 2030? Our rationale is that his leadership has been beneficial for the country, and we desire him to complete the developmental initiatives he has undertaken.”

He added that the President had initially intended to remain in office until 2028. However, the party now seeks to extend his term to 2030.

Consultations Underway for Constitutional Changes to Extend Mnangagwa’s Presidential Term

Patrick Chinamasa outlined a detailed roadmap for implementing the resolution. He revealed that he has been tasked with leading the process, which involves amending the national Constitution.

Chinamasa explained that consultations are being held with key stakeholders to determine the best approach for amending the Constitution.

He emphasized that if the proposal is approved, the party will direct the Government to initiate the constitutional amendment through Parliament.

“If we unite and speak with one voice, his acceptance will be in our favour. The party has tasked me as the Secretary for Legal Affairs with implementing this resolution.

I will consult stakeholders to determine the best approach, which involves amending the national Constitution.

Once we have a clear plan, including consultations with the Politburo and Central Committee, and if the Central Committee approves, we will instruct the Government to amend the Constitution through Parliament.”

Chinamasa reiterated that the party is committed to following due process in implementing Resolution Number One.

President Mnangagwa’s Decision Remains Unclear

Patrick Chinamasa clarified that the final decision on whether to accept the extended term rests with President Mnangagwa.

“As for the President’s decision, do not concern yourselves with whether he accepts or declines. That is his prerogative.

If the resolution is passed and the Constitution is amended, it will be up to him to decide. We will not be involved, and I doubt he will consult us. If he does, we will be fortunate,” he said.

He also noted that the party would not be involved in the President’s decision-making process.