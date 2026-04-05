BANDA RELEASES MINUTES OF FIRST UPND MEETING
…We Invited Mazoka To Be President
Founder UPND member Patrck Tembo Banda who has pronounced himself as Interim party President, has released the minutes of the first meeting.
Banda who says he will appointed an interim executive committee has since appointed Charles Longwe as Interim Secretary General
“We founded the UPND Party and invited Mr. Anderson Mazoka to lead the party, Banda said in a video circulated and minutes.
Below are the records shared;
7th Derember,1998
THE MINUTES OF THE FIRST EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING OF THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT HELD AT THE SHOWGROUNDS, TODAY 7TH DECEMBER 1998
IN ATTENDANCE:
1. Mr. Justin Mweene – The Chairman oF the Party. “
2. Mr. Greyson M. Ndhlovu- Secretary of the Party.c
3. Mr. Patrick Mweene – Co-Secretary of the Party.
4. Mr. Maxwell Lufungulwa – Treasurer of the Party. t
5. Mr. Patrick Banda – Trustee of the Party.
6. Mr. Andrew Lemo Nshamba – Co-Chairman of the Party.
7. Mr. Hathias K. Mwanai – Party Security Choir
8. Mr. Lowrence N. Huyuda – Party Security in Second Command
AGENDA:
a) adoption of the Agenda
b) Apologies
c) Appointment of the Party President
d) Appointment of the Interim National Executive Committee.
e) Endorsement of Party atructurea of provincial, District, Constotuency and Ward level.
f) Any other business.
“The source of a river is not a river itself but typically where water accumulates to form a river.”The river goes on forming tributaries other features develop along the way may later throw the water in the sea.
So, by virture of being a founder member, this gentleman arrogates to himself ex- cathedra authority of Interim President of UPND?! Really, with no other source of authority? This is crazy!
Two can play play that game.
A Precedent has been created in Zambia..And the latest Judgement by the Hon Judge Concepta Chinyanwa may just prove to be the double edged sword in the Matter the UPND finds itself in.
I quote a line from the Judgement…” There was no Central Committee of the Patriotic Front the time Hon Miles Sampa was convening the 24th October, 2024 General Conference” .
Well using this as a Legal Precedent, and now part of Zambia ‘s case Law, there is no one in the UPND who can convene a Party Conference, as their mandate expired in February,2026. No Party Secretary General, No National Management Committee, absolutely no structures. The mandate has expired.
Any attempt to convene a UPND conference by officials whose Mandate had expired can be disputed in Court.
The UPND factional President, founder Member, Patrick Tembo Banda seems to be on very strong grounds.
All along I had thought Zambia was dealing with a Lunie , but the UPND Factional President Patrick Tembo Banda is in full control of his faculties. He has a stake in the UPND.
What this has revealed to the people of Zambia is that the UPND was hijacked by a certain region…It wasn’t so from the start.
The late Anderson Mazoka ( MHSRIP) was nowhere when the UPND was being formed. He was MMD Branch Chairmen in Kabwata Constituency.
Very Interesting Developments in the UPND.
Some Typos in post…
“PF Conference of 24th October,2023”.
“Has “instead of “Had ”
MMD Branch “Chairman “instead of “Chairmen”
Stop jumping to conclusion.
Can you tell us from the judgement, what were the reason leading to that line you quote ?
In case of PF, the both the SG and Presidennt had resigned, who in UPND has resigned?
If you say, there is no president or NMC because it expired, the arguement, is that the 5year term doesnt finish on exact date which is 14th Feb.
So this cant be a straight forward issue.
@General Kanene
The President of the Patriotic Front who was the President of Zambia Edgar Lungu resigned, and the Secretary General Davies Mwila also resigned, but the Central Committee had a valid Mandate, and Hon Given Lubinda was appointed Acting President, Hon Nixon Chilangwa was Secretary.
But for the UPND, the party officials’ mandate has expired.
And according to the hon judge Concepta Chinyanwa ‘s ruling there’s no President, no Secretary General and No NMC.
The founding Member, a TRUSTEE of the UPND ( please understand the Constitutional role a TRUSTEE carries) , has filled the vacancy.
The factional President of the UPND, his Excellence Mr Patrick Tembo Banda is on very strong grounds!
It’s very sad that some people make themselves as life fools, if this man claims that other people’s mandate had expired, why has his not expired? How can an interim Chairperson of December, 1998 still be valid this time? Is he out of his mind? Moreover, he is showing us minutes of 1998, what have we to do with those old minutes, let him take them to the national archives, they will help him to keep them if he is tired of keeping them.
Whether founder member or not, a party is not a personal to holder to anyone. It’s normal for people to belong to other parties before coming to the parties where they are, for example, ECL was nowhere near the PF when it was founded, he belonged to UPND.
Yes indeed, how is it possible that the UPND office bearers’ mandate has expired, yet his mandate (also UPND) remains valid since December 1998? Great stuff @citizen.
We cannot agree more with Citizen. You can rest assured that if this is the foundation of the litigation in Court, the argument has no legs and matter will be dismissed with costs which the poor chap cannot even afford, let alone legal fees to his lawyers.
Steve Jobs was once fired from Apple, a company he co owned. Now this muppet starts hallucinating about being a President. Now I understand why KK outlawed the use of the title ‘ president ‘ in Zambia.