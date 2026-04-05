BANDA RELEASES MINUTES OF FIRST UPND MEETING

…We Invited Mazoka To Be President





Founder UPND member Patrck Tembo Banda who has pronounced himself as Interim party President, has released the minutes of the first meeting.





Banda who says he will appointed an interim executive committee has since appointed Charles Longwe as Interim Secretary General





“We founded the UPND Party and invited Mr. Anderson Mazoka to lead the party, Banda said in a video circulated and minutes.





Below are the records shared;



7th Derember,1998



THE MINUTES OF THE FIRST EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING OF THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT HELD AT THE SHOWGROUNDS, TODAY 7TH DECEMBER 1998





IN ATTENDANCE:



1. Mr. Justin Mweene – The Chairman oF the Party. “

2. Mr. Greyson M. Ndhlovu- Secretary of the Party.c

3. Mr. Patrick Mweene – Co-Secretary of the Party.

4. Mr. Maxwell Lufungulwa – Treasurer of the Party. t

5. Mr. Patrick Banda – Trustee of the Party.

6. Mr. Andrew Lemo Nshamba – Co-Chairman of the Party.

7. Mr. Hathias K. Mwanai – Party Security Choir

8. Mr. Lowrence N. Huyuda – Party Security in Second Command





AGENDA:

a) adoption of the Agenda

b) Apologies

c) Appointment of the Party President

d) Appointment of the Interim National Executive Committee.

e) Endorsement of Party atructurea of provincial, District, Constotuency and Ward level.

f) Any other business.